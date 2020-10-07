Larry Damitz is seen here, with Troy Foulger to his left and Brad Myers to his right, after an Antioch Speedway win in 2013.
The Antioch Speedway is gearing up to host the Donna Soares & Larry Damitz Memorial, Hall of Fame Night, Championship Night on Oct. 10.
The event is slated to feature Wingless Sprint Cars, Hobby Stocks Valley 4-Bangers / Mini Stock and Super Stocks / Tri-State Pro Stocks.
For complete race details and event coverage, visit https://www.antiochspeedway.com or https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAntiochSpeedway.
