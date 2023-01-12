Turnovers and poor shot selection led to a 70-48 Antioch Panthers loss to the Monte Vista Mustangs on their home court on Jan. 5
Monte Vista seemed to be getting shooters open at will with Antioch defenders struggling to keep up with the Mustangs movement without the ball. Antioch's defense was able to prevent wide open looks from the middle lanes, but in result they gave up many wide open three-pointers from the corners.
Antioch's offense struggled all night to score as the Mustangs full-court press would force turnovers before the Panthers would even cross the half-court line. This allowed Monte Vista to bolt to a 21-7 lead after just one quarter.
The Panthers on offense did not seem as if they were playing like a team, but rather five players who each tried to individually take over the game. There was little ball movement to try and get better shots. Whoever brought the ball past half court, was going to take the shot no matter how covered they were by Mustang defenders. This dug Antioch into a deeper hole with them trailing 36-19 at halftime.
Monte Vista came out in the second half and adjusted their defense to put more pressure on the ball handler since there was little ball movement from the Panthers' offense. They began to surround and trap Panther ball handlers with two, sometimes three, defenders. Despite this, Panther guards still refused to give up the ball and instead tried to find ways out of the Mustangs traps on their own. This resulted in several consecutive Antioch turnovers as the offense didn’t score a point for a majority of the third quarter. After three quarters of play the Antioch deficit grew to 55-30.
The Panthers saw the most success in the fourth quarter where their defense began to force the Mustangs into taking bad shots with the shot clock winding down. Their rotations on defense were better, with Antioch players beginning to help each other on defense and not get confused by Monte Vista’s movement without the ball. However, it was too little too late as Antioch had lost by 32 points.
After the game Head Coach Robert Cleveland was disappointed in his team's offense and his players' inability to spread the ball around to get better shots off. However, what he saw from his defense later in the game gave him some optimism for league play, and he said his defense just needs to tighten a few things up to get ready for league play.
Antioch starts league play on Jan. 11 on the road against Deer Valley High School with a scheduled tipoff for 7 p.m.
