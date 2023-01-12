Antioch Panthers logo

Turnovers and poor shot selection led to a 70-48 Antioch Panthers loss to the Monte Vista Mustangs on their  home court on Jan. 5

Monte Vista seemed to be getting shooters open at will with Antioch defenders struggling to keep up with the Mustangs movement without the ball. Antioch's defense was able to prevent wide open looks from the middle lanes, but in result they gave up many wide open three-pointers from the corners. 

Antioch's offense struggled all night to score as the Mustangs full-court press would force turnovers before the Panthers would even cross the half-court line. This allowed Monte Vista to bolt to a 21-7 lead after just one quarter. 

