Turnovers, missed shots doom Heritage girl hoops in NCS Open Tournament loss at Acalanes

LAFAYETTE — The Heritage High girls basketball team had quite the run in the regular season, highlighted by an undefeated 10-0 league record. However, the NCS playoffs have been anything but, now highlighted by a lackluster 77-38 loss in Lafayette to Acalanes Wednesday night.
“We just didn’t capitalize on our chances,” Heritage head coach Mark Hurtado said. “They made shots, they made a lot of threes and a lot of easy baskets. We missed those. We had a tough shooting night and didn’t (rebound well).”
Ariana Hallstrom and Karyss Lacanlale led Acalanes with 15 points each, highlighted by Lacanlale hitting all three of her three-point attempts. Acalanes fired from deep often Wednesday night, hitting 11 threes altogether.
The Dons and their pressure defense held Heritage senior All-American Amanda Muse to 13 points, successfully boxing her out in the paint and double-teaming her defensively, forcing her to make tough layups and preventing her from her usual 12 rebounds and four blocks per game. Unfortunately for Muse and Heritage, nobody else was able to step up and beat Acalanes’ press. Junior guard Aubrey Villamor was the second- leading scorer behind Muse with just seven points.
Acalanes took charge from the beginning, opening the game on a quick 5-1 run and held Heritage just 18 points in the first half -- nine points per quarter.
“We talked (about Acalanes’ press) all week,” Hurtado said. “I knew it was going to be that kind of game, and you can’t practice that kind of speed. They’re quick and they put that pressure on. They’re aggressive and we knew that was going to be the case. We just didn’t do a good job handling it.”
That tough defense by Acalanes and missed shots by Heritage sparked the Dons’ offense. Acalanes ended the final four minutes of the first quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 19-9 lead after just the first quarter and went on an 8-1 run to open the second quarter before a Muse layup ended that run.
Acalanes kept the pressure on throughout the second half, hitting five straight threes as Heritage tried to spark any kind of second-half rally. The three-point barrage midway through the third quarter put the Dons up by as much as 40 as they took a 69-29 lead after three quarters.
Despite the loss to end play in the NCS Open tournament bracket, let alone ending it disappointingly with a pair of losses at Cardinal Newman followed by Wednesday’s loss at Acalanes, Heritage still has one more tournament, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Regional tournament which starts on Tuesday. Heritage qualified for Regionals by qualifying for the NCS Open Tournament and will learn their seeding Sunday evening. They will play in the first round on Tuesday.
“This isn’t the end of our season,” Hurtado said. “It’s a real bummer to lose, especially in this fashion – getting blown out – but we get back to practice and then next week, get seeded and, hopefully, we have a better showing in NorCals.”
