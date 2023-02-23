Turnovers, missed shots doom Heritage girl hoops in NCS Open Tournament loss at Acalanes

LAFAYETTE — The Heritage High girls basketball team had quite the run in the regular season, highlighted by an undefeated 10-0 league record. However, the NCS playoffs have been anything but, now highlighted by a lackluster 77-38 loss in Lafayette to Acalanes Wednesday night.

“We just didn’t capitalize on our chances,” Heritage head coach Mark Hurtado said. “They made shots, they made a lot of threes and a lot of easy baskets. We missed those. We had a tough shooting night and didn’t (rebound well).”

Ariana Hallstrom and Karyss Lacanlale led Acalanes with 15 points each, highlighted by Lacanlale hitting all three of her three-point attempts. Acalanes fired from deep often Wednesday night, hitting 11 threes altogether. 

