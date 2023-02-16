Two area high school athletes excel in water polo

ACKERMAN, AYERS

Athena Ayers began her swimming career with the Brentwood SeaWolves at the ripe age of six. Five years later, Ayers joined Lamorinda Brentwood, a local water polo team formed in partnership with the SeaWolves.

Describing the switch as “new and exciting,” Ayers’ five-year journey has met with success for the Liberty High junior, the latest honor, being named to the 2022 All-BVAL girls water polo team and named the Bay Valley Most Valuable Player.

“The bond you get to form with your teammates and the aggression of the game makes it thrilling and exciting,” said Ayers, now 16. “There’s a lot of swim training involved, reviewing water polo drills and plays, and watching film. You have to have strong legs, so the eggbeater and lunges are important to practice. You have to have quick decision making, and you constantly have to make choices during the game under pressure and with the clock running against you.”

