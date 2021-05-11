The 12U Delta Breeze lacrosse team defeated Danville Scorpions 13-8 at La Paloma High School last week.
With the Scorpions goalie unable to report to the game, Delta Breeze players Kenneth Lomba and Luke Geis defended the Scorpions goal.
Lomba stopped seven shots in the first half and Geis, three shots in the second half.
Defending the Delta Breeze goal, Garner Plumlee stopped five shots in the first half and Caden Kyle, seven shots in the second half.
With a full roster of 17 players (not including the goalies playing for Danville), the Delta Breeze was able to keep fresh legs rotating into play throughout the game.
Scoring for Delta Breeze were: Jared Cabico, David Cox, Caden Kyle, Evan Lopez, Garner Plumlee and Noah Shappet.
On tired legs, the Danville Scorpions put up a tremendous fight with A. Miriam scoring once in the second quarter and twice in the fourth quarter. J. Jendrenski scored once in the second quarter and K. Hushyar scored once in the second quarter and twice in the fourth quarter.
The father and son team of Mike Levine and Zack Levine provided excellent refereeing throughout the game.
Andie Cheun provided great coaching for the Scorpions and the outstanding coaching and leadership of John Boone, Ward Geis and Mr. Brown lead the Delta Breeze team to the win.
Nearly 200 miles away in Davis, the rookie Delta Breeze 10U girls team played the Davis’ veteran 10U girls and dominated the game with a 18-6 win.
Brook Liles led the scoring with six goals with terrific support from Charlotte Lang (five goals) and Ally Markowicz (four), while Avery Miller and Livie Storms added one goal each. There was also an inadvertent goalie score when a ball rolled into the goal.
Davis played hard with eight goalie saves and no penalties.
The Delta Breeze team kept up the charge with supporting players Braelyn Pryor, Maddison Baker, Regina Maffia and nine saves by goalie Gianna Trapani.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.