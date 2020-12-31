Running back Ronnie Rivers
Rivers, a 2017 Freedom graduate and current senior at Fresno State, was recently named to the All-Mountain West first team.
Rivers carried the ball 100 times for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to hauling in 27 receptions for 265 yards and two more touchdowns.
He led the Mountain West in all-purpose yards per game (136.3) this season and finished second in the conference with nine total touchdowns.
His seven rushing touchdowns leave him tied for second in the Mountain West in 2020, and his total rushing yards (507) left him fifth in the conference.
In his four-year career, he amassed 510 rushing attempts for 2,629 yards and 35 touchdowns, in addition to 116 receptions for 1,053 yards and nine touchdowns.
His 44 touchdowns from scrimmage leave him tied for the all-time lead in school history with Anthony Daigle and his 35 rushing touchdowns leave him in third in school history in that category. His 3,686 career yards from scrimmage place him in third in school history and his 2,629 career rushing yards place him in seventh among the school’s all-time rushing leaders.
Harmon, also a 2017 Freedom graduate, was also named to the all-Mountain West first team.
The 6-foot, 229 pound junior tallied 71 tackles, half a sack and one forced fumble this season.
His 71 total tackles is second best in the conference, while his 10.1 tackles per game average is good enough for third this season.
In five of seven games this season, he registered a double digit number of total tackles, three times tallying a season-high 14.
In three years at San Jose State, he’s registered 200 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.
