Heritage High School’s girls basketball team played its last game of the 2021 season on Oct. 26. But the weeks since then have been rich for Patriots coach Janet Hannigan.
Shortly after the season, Hannigan was named as the North Coast Section Girls Volleyball Honor Coach for 2021. More recently, she was named the California Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.
“Everything is a ‘we’ -- there’s nothing about ‘I’ at all,” Hannigan said. “I might be the one receiving the award but that doesn’t happen without the right people supporting you. I thank my colleagues too. There are some amazing people here at school who love my program, ask the questions and want to support my kids.”
Hannigan had a long list of thank-yous. She’s been the varsity coach at Heritage since 2006, the first year that the Patriots had a varsity girls volleyball program. In that time, she’s worked with many assistants. This year, the assistants were junior varsity coach Becky Packard and freshman coach Amie Hartman.
Hannigan also gave a thank-you to the parents and players she’s worked with. And while this award is specifically for her work in coaching the girls team, Hannigan is also the boys coach. Last school year, the girls season that normally would have been played in the fall of 2020 was moved to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. That meant double duty for Hannigan.
“The boys (team) parents realized I was coaching both teams,” Hannigan said. “If either the girls or boys group got upset with us or felt that they weren’t getting the best, they would have been upset. We really did divide and conquer. We had the boys in the morning at 6 a.m. and the girls in the afternoon.”
Other thank-yous included the two athletic directors that she’s worked with, Pat Cruickshank and now Nate Smith. Hannigan praised both, saying she couldn’t have asked for two better athletic directors and that “I have been so blessed to work with people like them who value what I bring to the program.”
Hannigan also thanked her husband, Steve, for his support over the years.
“I couldn’t do this job unless he was supportive and patient, and understanding long days together,” she said. “He has been nothing but that for many years.”
