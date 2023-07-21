Uche Moghalu receives P.E.O. STAR scholarship

Submitted photo

Uche Moghalu, a senior at Freedom High School, won the STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood partly because she was involved with the Interact Club, Connect Crew and the track and field throwing team.

Uche Moghalu, a senior at Freedom High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter XQ of Brentwood.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships to exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success, according to a press release.

Moghalu was involved with the Interact Club, Connect Crew and the track and field throwing team. She will attend University of Southern California in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree. She said her ultimate goal is to become a leader in business.

