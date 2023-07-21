Uche Moghalu receives P.E.O. STAR scholarship

Uche Moghalu, a senior at Freedom High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter XQ of Brentwood.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships to exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success, according to a press release.
Moghalu was involved with the Interact Club, Connect Crew and the track and field throwing team. She will attend University of Southern California in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree. She said her ultimate goal is to become a leader in business.
Chapter XQ has been in Brentwood since it was organized in 2005. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women trying to achieve their goals for more than 150 years, according to a press release.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who want to help women advance through education while supporting and motivating them.
In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 5,600 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its educational philanthropy and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
