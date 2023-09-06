Undefeated Lions volleyball still want to improve after sweeping West

“We’ve been working on being really resilient and not being complacent,” said Lions girls volleyball head coach Ana Hofferber after Liberty’s sweep over the West High School Wolfpack by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.
The Lions were in complete control all series long during Tuesday night's match, holding a double-digit lead consistently through the first and third sets. However in the second set, Liberty fell behind the Wolfpack early.
Liberty trailed 5-1 before Hofferber called a timeout. As the set progressed, the Lions slowly clawed their way back into the match. With the score tied at 19, the Lions scored six unanswered points to come from behind and win Set 2.
Hofferber and middle hitter Morgan O’Connell both said the team didn’t play to their full potential in the second set. “The girls started to gell again, these things go in waves, " said Hofferber. "For a minute they might go on a roll and then the next second they might have a tough time.”
Despite the blowout win, Hofferber said her team can still improve some phases of their game.
“We don’t want to be complacent, we want to keep pushing through and not letting up,” Hofferber said.
The win improves the Lions to 3-0 on the season and in first place of the Bay Valley Athletic League as they are the only undefeated team in their league. Hofferber and O’Connell view themselves as the best team in their league.
The Lions will travel to Livermore High School for a tournament this weekend where they are face Livermore and South San Francisco high schools. Following this tournament, Liberty will return home where they will start league play against their crosstown rival Heritage Patriots Tuesday, Sept. 12.
