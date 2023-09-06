Undefeated Lions volleyball still want to improve after sweeping West

Liberty senior middle blocker Morgan O' Connell leaps for the spike in the Lions three-set sweep over West Tuesday night.  Photo by Juan Cebreiros

“We’ve been working on being really resilient and not being complacent,” said Lions girls volleyball head coach Ana Hofferber after Liberty’s sweep over the West High School Wolfpack by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-16.

The Lions were in complete control all series long during Tuesday night's match, holding a double-digit lead consistently through the first and third sets. However in the second set, Liberty fell behind the Wolfpack early. 

Liberty trailed 5-1 before Hofferber called a timeout. As the set progressed, the Lions slowly clawed their way back into the match. With the score tied at 19, the Lions scored six unanswered points to come from behind and win Set 2. 

