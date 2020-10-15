Uniting in Utah
Photo courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club

The West Coast Soccer Club’s 07 Kryptonite was one of a handful of West Coast squads that took part in the West Coast Regional Showcase in Utah last week. It was the first organized game action in about seven months for the West Coast squads. They were joined by an estimated 33 other squads, including teams from Utah, Washington, Nevada and Wyoming. The event, held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, included an on-site COVID-19 protocol manager and a host of other safeguards including participant temperature checks; a limited number of spectators; a prohibition on hand contact between teams and many other disease-controlling measures.

