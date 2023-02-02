Victorious Falcons fend off late Patriots’ push

The Freedom Falcons came away with a hard-fought 78-69 victory over the visiting Heritage Patriots on Jan. 26. The Patriots’ attempt at a comeback fell short with the team’s general inconsistencies the difference.
The teams were evenly matched, with Freedom clinging to a one-point lead with less than 30 seconds to play in the opening quarter. Heritage had the last shot with an opportunity to take the lead going into the next quarter. However, they turned the ball over and the Falcons capitalized by connecting on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take a 21-17 lead after one quarter.
The Falcons now had momentum and increased their lead to double digits behind a 6-0 run. The Patriots responded with six unanswered points of their own to pull to within four, but Freedom went on a 5-0 run of their own to enter halftime with a 38-29 lead.
Through the third quarter, Freedom’s offense continued to control the game, never allowing the Patriots to cut the lead to less than 10 points. Patriots senior Jordan Ratchford kept his team in the game in the third quarter by scoring 10 of his 19 points. Even though the Heritage defense was unable to prevent Freedom from scoring, they did give the team-much needed momentum going into the fourth quarter.
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, the Patriots defense could not stop the Freedom offense, but made momentum-shifting plays to get them back in the game. The Patriots had a pass stolen, which seemed to be a free fast-break layup for the Falcons. But Patriots senior Jeremiah Ruffin hustled back and blocked the layup attempt even though a foul was called. On the next Falcons possession, they had another chance at a wide open shot with sophomore Justin Underwood there to block the shot, but again a foul was called. This had the Patriots’ bench and fans up in arms, but it also motivated the team as they trailed 59-49 entering the final quarter.
The Patriots opened the fourth quarter hitting a three-pointer to cut the lead to single digits for the first time since halftime. Their defense forced four consecutive turnovers and managed to cut the lead to 4 points. However, Freedom went on an 8-0 run capped off by a three-point play to seal a Falcons victory.
With the Falcons defeating the Patriots, the two teams are now tied for second in the Bay Valley Athletic League at 4-2. The Falcons host the Antioch Panthers on Feb. 7 before traveling to Deer Valley on Feb. 9. All tip-offs are scheduled for 7 p.m.
