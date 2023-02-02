Victorious Falcons fend off late Patriots’ push

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Despite the Heritage Patriots’ best attempt at a comeback, the Freedom Falcons came away from the Jan. 26 game with a 78-69 victory.

The Freedom Falcons came away with a hard-fought 78-69 victory over the visiting Heritage Patriots on Jan. 26. The Patriots’ attempt at a comeback fell short with the team’s general inconsistencies the difference.

The teams were evenly matched, with Freedom clinging to a one-point lead with less than 30 seconds to play in the opening quarter. Heritage had the last shot with an opportunity to take the lead going into the next quarter. However, they turned the ball over and the Falcons capitalized by connecting on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take a 21-17 lead after one quarter.

The Falcons now had momentum and increased their lead to double digits behind a 6-0 run. The Patriots responded with six unanswered points of their own to pull to within four, but Freedom went on a 5-0 run of their own to enter halftime with a 38-29 lead.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription