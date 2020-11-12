The Brentwood Turkey Trot For Schools, which is a virtual event this year, will accept signups until Nov. 26.
The seventh annual event will use the RaceJoy app and runner creativity to carry out the Thanksgiving tradition.
Participants will have a two-week window, which began Nov. 12, to complete a 5K race with the app, wherever they choose.
All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a race T-shirt and a face mask during a pickup event at a later date.
Registration is $15 for ages 4 through 11 and $20 for ages 12 and older. Runners age 3 and under can participate but do not need to sign up.
To register for the race, visit http://www.brentwoodturkeytrot.org.
