Water polo event highlights sport, Brentwood

Photo courtesy of Rosy Ayers

The Lamorinda Brentwood Water Polo team will be hosting the Pacific Junior Olympics qualifier.

The Lamorinda Brentwood Water Polo team is hosting the Pacific Junior Olympic Qualifiers at Liberty High School on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. The event is being hosted in Brentwood for the second time because this is the only pool in the East Bay east of Mount Diablo to host this tournament and it is the first year in which the 12 and under coed (12U) team is participating in the tournament.

“Earning an entry to (Junior Olympics) is a big deal,” said Lamorinda Water Polo Director Jack Doria. “It is the culminating event in age group water polo each year. It means you’re competing against the best clubs in the nation. We’re really proud of the fact that we have had athletes compete at (Junior Olympics) since 2016.”

The USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics is the largest club water polo tournament in the nation. Each July, teams from all over the country come to California to compete over a four-day period. USA Water Polo divides the country into 11 zones: Pacific Northwest and Hawaii, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, Mountain, Pacific, Central California, Coastal California, Southern Pacific, and Pacific Southwest. Brentwood is in the Pacific zone, one of the largest zones in the country. Each zone then receives a certain amount of allocations by USA Water Polo. From there, teams then play each of their Junior Olympics qualifier zone tournaments in June to qualify for the Junior Olympics, which alternates locations each year between Northern California (Bay Area) and Southern California (Orange County). The top teams in the country get a chance to compete, and it is the biggest tournament USA water polo hosts.

