The West Coast Earthquakes Explosion — featuring Brentwood residents Carter West, Nathan Bone and Gianni Brewster — recently won the Gold Division 2 State Championship and placed ninth in the state.
The squad knocked off the Heritage Wolves on penalty kicks from Jude Malson, Santiago Cerventas and Brody Thompson.
West Coast coach Curt Cox had his team fired up from the start with support from Rob Hansen, Rafael Zamora and Thomas Roett.
In an action-packed game, the first goal against Heritage came from a cross by Earthquakes forward Daen Hansen to midfielder Brian Oliveira, who volleyed the shot into the back of the net.
As Heritage picked up momentum, West Coast defenders Brandon Gobea, West and Bone continued to hold off attacks, preserving the one-goal advantage in the first half.
West Coast continued to apply pressure against the Wolves with passing and ball control from forwards Cameron Cordero, Zachary Dimas and Connor Shenave and midfielder Julian McCall.
Heritage began applying pressure, but goalkeeper Brewster made some incredible stops on multiple attempts.
West Coast forwards Malson, Cerventas and Thompson, and midfielder Dinolen Shang began gaining control of the game, and with a quick pass from West, Cerventas sprinted up the line and scored the second goal, giving West Coast a 2-0 lead.
Heritage began pushing forward and scored a goal, bringing it to 2-1, and with just a tick on the clock, Heritage scored the tying goal, ending regulation 2-2. Both teams battled in two overtime periods, but no one could score and the game went to penalty kicks.
– Courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club
