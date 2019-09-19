West Coast Krossfire lights up top-ranked squad

West Coast Soccer’s Krossfire ‘06 National Premier League team recently faced off against a very tough Walnut Creek Surf 06G Blue team, who is currently ranked second in the nation by GotSoccer.
The Krossfire, which features Brentwood residents Gabriella Carlton, Skyler Ingram, Payton Hoover, Jasleen Gasca, Gianna Ramirez and Kayla Robinson, put the offensive press on right away, moving the ball through the midfield and into the Walnut Creek defense end with ease. Ramirez put Krossfire on the board in the 12th minute, taking a pass from Hoover and hitting a rocket into the top corner of the goal. The match would go to half with Krossfire up 1-0.
The second half picked up right where the first left off.
The Krossfire attack continued to push forward, while the back line anchored by Brittany Hahn and Adriana Paneda would keep the Walnut Creek attack at bay. The 32nd minute saw Sophia Simonds intercept a pass and send it upfield. The Walnut Creek defender tried to pass it back to her teammate, but Hoover was right there to intercept and send a shot past the keeper to put the Krossfire up 2-0.
Kayla Robinson went on a sprint with the ball past the opposition, forcing the defender to foul and earn a penalty in the 56th minute.
Robinson finished the penalty kick to secure the 3-0 victory for Krossfire.
“The Krossfire girls played a very mature game and our opponent had some outstanding athletes, which we nullified through smart, technical, tactical and physical play,” said West Coast Krossfire Coach Troy Dayak.
Next up for the Krossfire is a trip to Santa Clara on Sept. 21, for a Champions League match against Sporting Santa Clara.
– Courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club
