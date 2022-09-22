West Coast Soccer 06 Krossfire girls win twice

West Coast Krossfire traveled to Granite Bay last Saturday for the girls Academy league fixture vs Sacramento United GA. Sac United would take the early lead in the eighth minute by a well placed shot just inside the box. West Coast would respond with a goal of their own in the 16th minute with a strong cross from Payton Hoover to Addison Sanchez who was able to turn her defender and slide it past the goalkeeper.
In the 23rd minute Sacramento United took advantage of a miscommunication in the box for a loose-ball poke in goal to take the lead back.
Krossfire responded as Hayden Romero crossed a beautiful ball to Reese Olivera who volleyed a shot up and over the keeper to tie the game at two goals a piece. In the 31st minute Emily Chacon stripped the opponent and placed a nice pass into Hayden Romero who passed the ball through to Payton Hoover who found a streaking Addison Sanchez down the left side for a side slot goal to put West Coast in the lead for the first time.
West Coast Krossfire pulled away from there with great leadership from captains Adriana Paneda and Taylor Salsman and were able to score a final goal in the 82nd minute from a throw-in from Brittany Hahn to Haylee Sousa to Payton Hoover who came onto the ball striking a beautiful shot into the upper corner to give West Coast a 4-2 GA victory.
On Sunday, Krossfire traveled to Davis Legacy Fields for their first round of NorCal State Cup, taking on the host Davis team that had scored nine goals in the preliminary round.
With windy and rainy conditions West Coast was able to put two goals past Davis.
Taylor Salsman’s pass up field to a streaking Addison Sanchez, who slipped a nice pass to Payton Hoover. Hoover cut the ball inside and blew past Davis last defender scoring the first goal.
Hoover would return the favor, winning the ball inside the opponents end, touching it to Sanchez as she turned on her left foot and bent a shot into the side corner for the second goal. West Coast midfield Dakota Baird, Hayden Romero, Taylor Salsman & Emily Chacon combined to shut down opposing players and forwards Gabriella Carlton & Mia Leval put in great shifts up top.
The strong defensive efforts from goalkeeper Shea Spencer, defenders Brittney Hahn, Madylin Harrell, Haylee Sousa, Jayden Jimenez and Reese Oliveira secured the shutout.
“I’m proud of my team’s effort and resiliency after going down twice in the first game, to battle back for the GA Academy league win and shutting out a strong Davis Legacy team in the first round of State Cup,” Coach Dayak said.
– Courtesy of Adaurie Dayak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.