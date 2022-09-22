West Coast Soccer 06 Krossfire girls win twice

Photo courtesy of Adaurie Dayak

West Coast Krossfire girls Academy league handily won two of their recent soccer games against opponents in Sacramento and Davis.

West Coast Krossfire traveled to Granite Bay last Saturday for the girls Academy league fixture vs Sacramento United GA. Sac United would take the early lead in the eighth minute by a well placed shot just inside the box. West Coast would respond with a goal of their own in the 16th minute with a strong cross from Payton Hoover to Addison Sanchez who was able to turn her defender and slide it past the goalkeeper.

In the 23rd minute Sacramento United took advantage of a miscommunication in the box for a loose-ball poke in goal to take the lead back.

Krossfire responded as Hayden Romero crossed a beautiful ball to Reese Olivera who volleyed a shot up and over the keeper to tie the game at two goals a piece. In the 31st minute Emily Chacon stripped the opponent and placed a nice pass into Hayden Romero who passed the ball through to Payton Hoover who found a streaking Addison Sanchez down the left side for a side slot goal to put West Coast in the lead for the first time.

