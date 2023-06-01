West Coast Soccer Club team advances to State Cup final

West Coast Soccer Club’s Under-19s girls team has advanced to the June 4 Final against the Diablo Wolves at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento after it beat the Sierra Surf 3-0 on May 13 in the semifinal of the NorCal State Cup championship.
“I could not be more proud and happy for our players,” said head coach Troy Dayak said of the Brentwood team. “They have dedicated so many hours to training, learning, practicing and playing the game that they love. To be able to play in the State Final and reach that pinnacle is something very special for them all to share.”
UC Riverside-bound Miette Sessoms scored a pair of goals, the second goal assisted by Quincy University-bound Taryn Richey, while Jackie Bellamy put the match away with the third goal of the match, capitalizing off of a corner kick by Las Positas-bound Kira Korsak.
