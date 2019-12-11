The West Coast Soccer Club’s Kaos under-17 girls capped their fall season with a strong showing at the Silverlakes Showcase in Norco (Riverside County) over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The girls showed off their amazing soccer skills in front of more than 50 college coaches. They beat out two teams from Southern California and a visiting team from Omaha, Nebraska, to finish at the top of their 20-team division. Kaos’ forward, Anaya Shelton, scored six goals in the three games and was nominated for three Game Changer honors and received the tournament’s Golden Boot award.
In the first match of the showcase, Kaos outscored Legends of Riverside with a 3-1 victory. Anaya Shelton scored two and Yceloa Ochoa one. Katie Zeck was credited with two assists.
The following day, the girls faced the Eagles Elite Clubs National League team, also from Southern California. Alivia Ganz, Katie Zeck and Anaya Shelton were credited with the four goals.
In their final Showcase match, the Kaos faced a team from Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha immediately went on the attack and landing a shot that was called back for a hand ball. But the momentum quickly shifted and Kaos took over the match with a dynamic offense and a rock solid defense.
The Kaos went on a scoring spree, with goals from several offensive players, including Daisy Samuelson, Allison Rickman, Shelton and Ganz.
The mids of Katie Zeck, Ycela Ochoa, Haylee Heffner and Samuelson were credited with setting up multiple scoring plays.
The defense, anchored by goalkeeper Maddie Mannina and reinforced by Mariya Hinojosa, Alyssa Williams, Maddie Long, Alondra Higared, Jayden Samuelson, and Jessie Sotelo were credited with keeping Omaha to a no-goal match. The Kaos closed out their successful showcase with a 7-0 victory.
The Kaos will spend the winter playing high school soccer and training for their next big showcase, the Players Showcase Las Vegas, in March.
Courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.