The West Coast Soccer Wildkatz 05 GA team went 2-0 recently, with seven different players scoring in two tough matches over the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18.
Saturday, Sept. 17, the Wildkatz traveled to the State Capital for a Girls Academy League game against Sacramento United 04/05G GA.
Down 0-1 at halftime, Wildkatz came out determined to change the narrative of the game quickly. Within the first minute of the second half, after receiving a throw-in, Renee Davis crossed the ball to Mia Degrazio, whose well placed one-touch shot found the back of the net. That play tied the game 1-1.
Davis earned her second assist of the game later when she sent a short pass to Carly Singleton, who directed the ball low between goalie and the post, giving West Coast a 2-1 lead, and eventual victory.
With rain taking a break Sunday evening, Wildkatz opened NorCal State Cup Group Stage Play against Mavericks Soccer Club 04/05G Black in Livermore. A physical game throughout, Wildkatz started off strong, going up 3-0 early in the first half.
Renee Davis, Harlye Holliday and Jadynn King each scored, with Miette Sessoms and Carly Singleton earning the first two assists.
King scored off a rebound after The Mavericks’ goalie had blocked Jackie Bellamy’s corner kick. After the Mavericks scored their first and only goal of the game, Wildkatz added two more goals in the half. Gracie Ronveaux scored after both teams battled for the ball in front of the net. Then Bellamy’s header shot, off a cross from Mia Degrazio, found the inside corner of the net, giving West Coast a 5-1 lead at halftime. Wildkatz went on to score once more in the second half after Davis found the back of the net for the second time, this time with Holliday earning the Assist. Final score 6-1, with Wildkatz earning their first victory in State Cup play.
West Coast Wildkatz U19 remain undefeated in their first five games of GA, ECNLR and State Cup play.
