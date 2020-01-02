West Coast squad avalanches Danville

Photo courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club

The West Coast Avalanche 2009 boys recently won its State Cup Finals game.

The West Coast Avalanche 2009 boys team recently won its state cup finals game in Modesto at Mary Grogan Sports Complex, defeating Danville Mustangs 2-1.

Both of the West Coast Avalanche goals came in the first half.

The first goal came off a pass from Santiago Gomez to Conner Giuliacci, who hit a shot from the top of the goal box past the arms of a diving Mustangs goalie.

After some back and forth play between the two teams, the West Coast boys got a second goal when Daniyaal Malik took the ball up the left side of the field dribbling the ball towards the near post of Mustangs goal and then laying off a nice pass to Santiago Gomez who was making a run up the middle and passed it by the Mustangs goalie for the Avalanche's second goal.

In the second half, the Mustangs increased the pressure and did find a way to score, but in the end were not able to get the equalizer, as they were turned away by a strong defense led by goalie Neil Mishra, and defenders Jackson Adams, Bryce Perry, Masyn Hoxworth, Yusif Kalil and Marcus Malogan.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags