The West Coast Avalanche 2009 boys team recently won its state cup finals game in Modesto at Mary Grogan Sports Complex, defeating Danville Mustangs 2-1.
Both of the West Coast Avalanche goals came in the first half.
The first goal came off a pass from Santiago Gomez to Conner Giuliacci, who hit a shot from the top of the goal box past the arms of a diving Mustangs goalie.
After some back and forth play between the two teams, the West Coast boys got a second goal when Daniyaal Malik took the ball up the left side of the field dribbling the ball towards the near post of Mustangs goal and then laying off a nice pass to Santiago Gomez who was making a run up the middle and passed it by the Mustangs goalie for the Avalanche's second goal.
In the second half, the Mustangs increased the pressure and did find a way to score, but in the end were not able to get the equalizer, as they were turned away by a strong defense led by goalie Neil Mishra, and defenders Jackson Adams, Bryce Perry, Masyn Hoxworth, Yusif Kalil and Marcus Malogan.
