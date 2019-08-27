The West Coast Wolfpack 09 Girls marched into the Santa Cruz Breakers Cup and took home the championship.
The Wolfpack had three shutouts during the tournament, including the championship match.
West Coast beat Athletico Santa Rosa 1-0 and Almaden Quicksilver 4-0.
The team also defeated the San Francisco Vikings Red 3-2 and the Merced Academy 4-0.
Ashley Browning and Megan Silva handled the goalkeeping, while the backline was led by Alaina Briones, Janaya Reser and Taylor Caoili.
The Midfield was led by Peyton Stark, Yasmin Karcher, Alivia Narducci-Chiunti, Makenna Loder and Kaylee Gilbert.
Frontline strikers included Isabella Humphrey, Kendall Coates and Sophia Daniels. “We’ve been together as a team for such a short time, and I’ve seen such growth individually and as a whole,” the team’s coach said in a statement. “I’m very excited to see what the future holds for this amazing team.”
