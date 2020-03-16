West Coast Wildkatz take bite out of Sacramento United

After a three-month break for the high school season, the West Coast Soccer Club’s 05 girls’ team, WildKatz, recently continued NorCal NPL Champions League play with a match against Sacramento United.
As the match began, the WildKatz started to dominate play and managed to take several shots on United’s goal. Miette Sessoms found the back of the net to put WildKatz on the board 1-0. Zusette Zamora put in a great cross that would find Giovanna Garcia in front of United’s goal and Garcia fired a shot past the keeper. The half would end with a WildKatz 2-0 lead.
Minutes into the second half, Zamora would score a goal of her own on an assist from Alexia Berlin. Nadia Sherman sailed the ball over United’s keeper to make the score 4-0. The United managed to get a goal of their own, but the WildKatz defense and keeper shut them down for the rest of the match. Makena Ross dribbled the ball past many United defenders and sent the ball to the back of the net to put WildKatz up 5-1.
Zamora and Sessoms would each add one more goal to the WildKatz lead and the match would end with a 7-1 victory.
Next up for the WildKatz is the Players College Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 20 to 22. The WildKatz are slated to resume NorCal NPL State Cup play in April.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.