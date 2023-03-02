Winter storm doesn’t stop Special Olympians from glory

Last weekend’s winter storm wasn’t enough to stop Adams Middle School from celebrating its special-education students and those from nearby schools as they held their second annual Special Olympics for basketball on Friday, Feb. 24.
The event started with its own Opening Ceremony, which included an appearance by the Adams’ Air Force color guard for the national anthem along with a performance by the Adams Middle School cheerleaders. It focused on basketball skills and gave special-education students from Adams and other schools like Liberty, Heritage, Freedom, and Gateway a chance to participate in basketball-related games. The students took shots, dribbled down lanes and displayed their passing skills.
“We have 30 classrooms with students with a variety of disabilities, physical or cognitive,” Adams Middle School Principal Lauren Griggs said.” They come and compete with general-ed peers to learn basketball skills and compete in the games.”
Normally, there would be competitions outside to give the students with needs a chance to compete amongst one another, however, the overnight and weekend storm forced Adams to cancel the outdoor events.
“The athletes really look forward to the competition aspect of these events,” Sam Schmidt, the area manager for Special Olympics, said. “I’m still happy that we’re able to have the athletes here, get them up and moving, get them playing together and socializing, and I know that they’re just as happy to be here and have events again.”
While the other nearby schools have integrated their special-ed students with the general-ed student body, Adams went a step further by having it become part of the school’s culture. That inclusive culture was on full display at the Games.
“(The event) is something we actually have been working towards,” Tammy Varnum, Adams Middle School’s unified physical education teacher, said. “These are students just like (the general-ed students) that just want to be a part, just like any other student in middle school wants to be a part of everything that’s going on.”
Varnum added that her teaching assistants (TA’s) applied to be in the unified PE class hoping to work with the special-ed students throughout the year.
“It’s a lot of responsibility and a lot of work,” Varnum says about her TA students taking the special-ed students under their wings. “But I think the kids really feel how important their role is and the bond that they have. It’s become a culture of the school where we all accept each other and want to participate together.”
Along with the staff volunteering to work last Friday’s event, the students came out in full support of their fellow students. Student aides volunteered,the band volunteered to perform, and the school’s cheerleaders even volunteered and came out with loud support for all of the kids participating.
“Not all schools have the support from their school community to the level that we do,” Griggs said. “It just takes time. People are willing (to help), they just need a little support along the way.”
