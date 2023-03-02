Winter storm doesn’t stop Special Olympians from glory

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Kids from 30 different special education classrooms in Brentwood, Antioch and Oakley showcased their basketball skills last Friday at Adams Middle School in Brentwood. He made the shot!

Last weekend’s winter storm wasn’t enough to stop Adams Middle School from celebrating its special-education students and those from nearby schools as they held their second annual Special Olympics for basketball on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event started with its own Opening Ceremony, which included an appearance by the Adams’ Air Force color guard for the national anthem along with a performance by the Adams Middle School cheerleaders. It focused on basketball skills and gave special-education students from Adams and other schools like Liberty, Heritage, Freedom, and Gateway a chance to participate in basketball-related games. The students took shots, dribbled down lanes and displayed their passing skills.

“We have 30 classrooms with students with a variety of disabilities, physical or cognitive,” Adams Middle School Principal Lauren Griggs said.” They come and compete with general-ed peers to learn basketball skills and compete in the games.”

