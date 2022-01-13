Anyone going to a girls soccer game involving Freedom High School this season will be seeing some different faces than the ones that have taken the field for the Falcons in year’s past. And while a high turnover rate is common in high school sports, Freedom’s team skews younger than normal.
The Falcons roster includes only four seniors -- Olivia Fleming, Paulina Gutierrez, Jessica Kwasney and Natalia Gallegos. At the always important goalkeeper position, Freedom will have Lauren Zamora, a freshman. But while youth can often be detrimental in high school sports, Falcons coach Matt Oliveri doesn’t see it that way.
“I like how we’re young,” he said. “We’re a little bit younger this year but a lot of the younger players are good. I think they’ll be able to match up. They’re young but have experience in club and preseason. We’re young but not scared of playing teams.”
Not being scared of playing teams was a good trait for the young Falcons during the preseason. None of the six teams that Freedom played in the preseason currently has a losing record. Two, College Park and Tracy, are .500 with 3-3-1 records. The remaining four — Kimball, Archbishop Mitty, Lincoln and Clayton Valley Charter — all have winning records.
But Freedom managed its tough preseason schedule well. The Falcons started with a pair of 1-0 wins over College Park and Tracy. After losses to Clayton Valley, Mitty and Lincoln, Freedom defeated Kimball 2-1, closing out the preseason schedule at 3-3.
“So far, so good. We had a decent preseason and got a couple of good wins,” Oliveri said, citing the win over College Park as one with which he was particularly happy.
Freedom was also competitive in most of its losses. The Falcons lost 5-0 to Archbishop Mitty but the Monarchs are not only good at 5-2-1 but heavily experienced, fielding a roster with 10 seniors and seven juniors. Freedom’s other losses came in closer, low-scoring games. The Falcons fell 1-0 to Clayton Valley Charter and 2-1 to Lincoln.
And while youth is a definite trend on the Freedom team, there are some exceptions. Gutierrez and fellow midfielder, junior Nayomi Ruiz, are two of the Falcons top players. But other key returning players, such as midfielder/forward Kelsey Imrisek-Kawalkowski and defender Alexa Rodriguez, are both sophomores.
Zamora is not the only freshman that Oliveri is expecting big things from. Trying to keep shots away from Zamora will be fellow freshman, defender Brooklyn Pierce.
And for the young Falcons, getting tested with a tough preseason schedule should prove to be vital with Bay Valley Athletic League play now here. Oliveri expects no dips in competition from any of the BVAL teams.
“They’re all going to be tough,” he said. “Each school, each team, gives the other teams they’re own problems.”
“We want to be competitive in the league,” he added. “Hopefully finish in the top and get back into NCS -- after there were no playoffs last year.”
The Falcons got their BVAL schedule going on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a road game against Antioch. The results were not available at press time. Freedom’s next two games will both be on the road as well. The Falcons will be at Heritage on Friday, Jan. 14 and Liberty on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Freedom’s first home game in the BVAL is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 against Pittsburg. All BVAL games, home and road, are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Soccer’s return to the winter has some advantages -- namely, it’s when high school soccer was always played in California pre-COVID and is what most of the players and coaches had grown used to. But the return has also brought some challenges. COVID brought a lighter practice schedule and an abbreviated season last year. This year, the schedule is closer to normal but COVID hasn’t gone away.
“It’s a little different trying to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Oliveri said. “But having more practice time and being together I think is going to help us. I think they’ve adjusted well. It gives us more time together as a team.”
