For the better part of a decade, Heritage High’s baseball team has been the class of the Bay Valley Athletic League. But coming into the 2022 season, coach Kevin Brannan’s expectations for the Patriots are tempered.
The reason – Heritage’s youth. In 2021’s BVAL only season, the three pitchers who threw the most innings for the Patriots were seniors. Junior Landon Marchetti is the only one of the six pitchers who threw the most innings for Heritage last year to return.
But the Patriots are 2-0, and Brannan has been impressed by what he’s seen from the team in early practices and scrimmages.
“It seems like this particular group is buying in -- trying to do the little things,” Brannan said. “We’re getting better every day, and expectations are kind of adjusting. I don’t think we’re where we were 2-3 years ago. But a lot of talent at the freshman level and five sophomores on varsity. I’m pleasantly surprised with what we’re doing so far.”
Marchetti is expected to lead the staff. He’s coming off of a sophomore season when he posted a 2.45 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20 innings.
While he threw sparingly as a freshman last year, another returning pitcher is Ryan Williams. Williams will start in the outfield and is being used as a late-inning reliever, though that role could potentially expand.
One of the differences between this year’s team and past teams is that there are no pitchers who can reliably go deep into games, the coach said. With that, Brannan will depend on a deep staff. Other players that Brannan will hope to get innings from include junior Zane Baltz, sophomore Mason Roberts and sophomore Brooks Davis.
“We can’t really afford to lose anybody on the mound,” Brannan said. “We don’t have the 2-3 guys that are going to get five innings every time. We’ll be reliant on the whole staff all year long. As we do that process, someone might emerge. But we don’t have 2-3 coming out of the
gate.”
While the pitching is less of a known quantity than it’s been in the past, the Heritage offense has something that even good teams haven’t had, strong top-of-the-lineup speed.
That comes from senior Jalen Owens. He played sparingly last year but has made a big impact early, namely with his legs.
“He’s a top of the order, speed guy,” Brannan said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a guy that if you walk, it’s (tantamount to) a double.”
Another senior is infielder Ryan Wheeler. He returns from last year, and Brannan has observed him taking on more of a leadership role, helping his younger teammates in addition to improving his own game. One of those younger teammates includes sophomore Elijah Ward, who Brannan said is likely the shortstop of the future for the program. Another is sophomore first baseman KC Karbowski, who’s shown immense early power.
Heritage’s top returning hitter is junior Anthony Potestio. He hit .406 a season ago and tallied 26 base hits, second on the team. Senior catcher Jojo Roman is another key player. In addition to what he contributes on the field, Roman is also the only player left from the 2020 team that dealt with a short season due to COVID-19. “He’s the last of 2020 group, carrying that torch,” Brannan said. “He’s the only kid who saw that group and its work ethic.”
The Patriots will open the BVAL season on Tuesday, April 5. In the weeks leading up to that, they’ll play a lot of strong teams around Northern California. With that, Brannan has encouraged his players and coaches to not dwell too much on any struggles that might come.
“My hope is these guys go through the tough part of the schedule, learn from mistakes and at least play to the level of competition,” Brannan said. “So when we get to league (play), there won’t be much that we didn’t see.”
When league play begins, Heritage will open up against the team it tied for the BVAL title a season ago, Pittsburg. Given the talent the Pirates have coming back, Brannan labeled them as the “team to beat.”
Brannan also expects to see strong competition from Liberty, which boasts a deep lineup and Freedom, which has a strong front end of the starting rotation.
“For the first time in a long time, it will be really competitive,” Brannan said of the BVAL slate. “I don’t think we’ve been looking up for a long time. It will be interesting to see what kind of team we have when we get to that point.”
