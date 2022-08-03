“I was in a really bad situation," Remi Martin said. "I had no job, I had no money, I couldn’t pay my bills. I had no insurance either. I had four holes in my teeth that the free dental clinic at (St. Vincent de Paul) are helping me with. I’ve been unable to chew on my right side for the last two years.”
Enter the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul, which is designed to help prevent people from these types of predicaments.
It's a paid job training program aimed at helping the unemployed re-enter the workforce and find stable employment. In these hard times, it is more important than ever that job applicants understand workplace expectations and have the people skills to be a contributing employee. The 24-week program teaches participants skills and techniques to find a job and be successful in the workplace, offering training in resume development, interviewing, and organizational skills in a supportive and compassionate environment. The Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul aims to help those in need overcome whatever barriers may exist that are preventing them from finding a good job.
Participants are asked to attend a mandatory orientation session in Brentwood at St. Vincent de Paul, 8890 Brentwood Blvd., on Aug. 7 and 13 from 2-5 p.m.
Applicants are required to attend both a Part 1 and Part 2 session, at the location most convenient for them. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. To learn more and download an application, visit svdp-cc.org. To RSVP for a session, call (925) 439-5060 or email info@svdp-cc.org.
The strength of St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County is the ability of its volunteers to comprehensively help neighbors in need. Martin first came to St. Vincent de Paul to join the Workforce Development Program, and found herself connected to a community that wanted to help her. Martin worked for a manufacturing company in the Bay Area, but experienced a hostile workplace and felt compelled to leave. After her unemployment was cut off, she found herself not only unable to pay her rent, but with her hot water cut off. “Working here at SVdP has been helping me,” Martin said. “When I came here I had so much anger and didn’t talk to people, but people here are so nice and I’m able to open up to people in a way I really haven’t before. There has been a lot of emotional help.”
Martin said she loves the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul. She said she is learning a host of new skills, but most of all she has a sense that she is helping people.
“I love working here," Martin said. "I’m learning new skills, like using a cash register. I had a couple of hiccups but I really got the hang of it now. Most of all I really like helping people. Like when homeless people come in and we can get them a new set of clothes. It really feels good.”
The Workforce Development Program aims to help tear down the barriers that stand in the way of employment for individuals who have struggled to obtain and maintain employment. Participants work with mentors and take weekly classes to develop workplace skills. A new class of participants is selected every three months.
Participants gain paid, part-time (22.5 hours per week) work experience in a St. Vincent de Paul thrift store or St. Vincent de Paul's program aimed at trucking and transportation department. Additional training in retail operations including cash register operations, inventory display and optimization, and warehouse operations is also provided.
St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County has provided safety net services in the county for 57 years, serving 100,000 people annually and distributing $1.7 million in direct financial assistance and $2.3 million of in-kind aid. Over 700 volunteers and a small staff lead operations in Contra Costa, including the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg, 28 branches, and three thrift stores.
For more information: https://www.svdp-cc.org/
