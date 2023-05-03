The second annual Brentwood Literary Stroll will take place on Sunday, May 7 from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Brentwood. Presented by Friends of the Brentwood Library, 10 authors will be located in 10 businesses/restaurants.Tickets are $5 and are on sale at https://bit.ly/3nofMth. The list of participating authors includes:
Rosie Bank – She is a health coach who has published four books about creating a healthier life in spite of your family history.
Michael Barrington – His experiences traveling the world as a missionary priest and then member of Rotary International have enriched his variety of books.
T.L. Bequette – He is a criminal defense attorney who has written two Joe Turner Mysteries, and the first one received numerous awards.
Mark Clifford – His experiences in the Marine infantry and over 25 years as a police officer have enriched his writing as a journalist and fiction author, and he helps survivors of trauma through his podcast.
Jim Hamilton – He is a writer of non-fiction, a memoir, and relationship self-help who strives to help people enhance their lives by improving the way they connect with others.
Carol Jensen – She has taught classes and written several books on the history of Eastern Contra Costa County.
Josephine Mele – Her sense of humor, travel experience, and love of food make her fiction and non-fiction an enjoyable read.
Dana Mentink – She is a national and Publishers Weekly bestselling author of more than 40 mystery and romance novels.
Dorothy J. Wilson – Her autobiography, Look! I Can Fly, is inspiring as she tells of overcoming the difficulties of growing up in the segregated South to lead a successful life.
Stephanie Moore – Gallup-certified strengths coach Stephanie Moore brings her proven method for finding,and living, a path of true joy and fulfillment in The Gifted Journey: Five Transformative Steps to Uncovering Your Unique Path.
The $5 registration fee goes to support programs at the Brentwood Library, said event chairperson Kim Giuliano, adding that they are able to keep the cost low because of a grant from the City of Brentwood that helps cover its expenses.
The goals of the event, she said, “are to promote reading, promote the Brentwood Library and to promote our amazing businesses downtown. “It was very successful last year and we are very excited to bring it back this year.”
Giuliano said she and her event committee have a system for picking which authors participate. “We do research on Bay Area authors and then reach out to invite them to participate. Our intent is to feature a variety of different genres; both fiction and non-fiction, including mysteries, memoirs, novels, historical fiction, self-help and science fiction books.”
The 10 authors this year “represent a variety of genres and some of them are best-selling and award-winning authors. There’s something for all types of readers.”
For more information, contact Giuliano at cakgiuliano@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.