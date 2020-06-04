Editor:
Thank you for your service Chief Christensen. Enjoy your retirement. I do hope you have many, many years to look back on all the good you have done for law enforcement and for the public you have served.
I know firsthand how well that service was applied, when citizens need police protection the most. My daughter, Megan Christina Svoboda, needed that protection July 27, 2018, when she was assaulted by her boyfriend; you were there, and again in the early morning hours of July 7, 2019, at 1 a.m., when she was found at home with that same boyfriend — not breathing, no pulse, a black eye and bruises on her face. You were there. I was there when she passed July 26, 2019, from the massive anoxic brain injury she received July 7, 2019, of unknown cause and method as determined by the San Francisco medical examiner.
I do believe you did your very best, having listened to the nine hours of video and audio evidence of abuse and threats Megan had recorded, which she and her child had suffered. I will remember our Nov. 1, 2019, phone conversation quite fondly and the actions you took to investigate.
Congratulations, I wish you the best. Pass that football; let the game continue. Well done.
Sean Birney
Oakley
