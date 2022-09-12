BRENTWOOD---The East Contra Costa Historical Society drew scores of supporters and volunteers to their 36th annual Barbecue Sunday, Sept.11 at the group’s museum.
Doreen Forlow, past president of the Society, said Monday that the barbecue at the museum at 3890 Sellers Ave. was “the largest in our history,” with more than 300 dinners served. Featuring local Brentwood corn, tomatoes and other produce from area farms, the dinner featured entertainment by the group Burl Jam as well as an appearance by the Liberty High School Choir.
Mary Black, current Society president, called the event, “a great day and a wonderful opportunity for us to get back together again” after the pandemic shutdowns of the past two years. The annual barbecue transformed into a drive-through food pickup during COVID-19 restrictions. Although the pandemic reduced access to the museum, Black said the group took the opportunity of the downtime to finish some delayed renovations at the site.
Although no final fundraising figures were available Monday, Black said, “We’re looking for some positive results.”
The Society also honored Porfirio Medina on Sunday, the last station agent for the Brentwood Depot of the Southern Pacific Railroad. Lauralye Casipit hosted a Dutch Oven cooking demonstration, and volunteers led other tours throughout the museum’s facilities.
Food donors included G&S Farms, Smith Family Farms, Nunn Family Farms, Nunn Family Vineyard, Tamayo Family Vineyards, Brentwood Café, Grocery Outlet and Delta Water. Additional funding for the event also came from Bill Brandt Ford and the Rotary Club of Brentwood.
The Society will be hosting another yard sale fundraiser on Oct. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to noon.
