Brentwood and Oakley’s Rotary Clubs are all about assisting the community. They’ll even come to fix your grandparents’ leaky faucet, free of charge.
The Rotary Home Team is a program in which Rotarians provide free essential home maintenance to older adults in need. Volunteers replace those hard-to-reach light bulbs, change smoke alarm batteries, repair finicky doors, and perform many other minor repairs. The Brentwood Rotary Club offers this program on the last Saturday every other month, while Oakley offers theirs the third Saturday of every other month. The next event scheduled for Brentwood is Sept. 24, with Oakley’s on Sept. 17.
The Rotary club is the world’s oldest service organization, with 1.4 million members worldwide completing 47 million volunteer hours to transform communities annually. Both 501 (c) 4 nonprofit organizations, Brentwood’s Rotary Club has been serving the public since 1949 while Oakley’s Home Team was established in 2019. Their club motto, “service above self,” aligns with the free home repairs. However, Adam Martinez, Brentwood Rotary Home Team manager, says their work is about more than that.
“We’re thinking of the senior citizens in the community that don’t have somebody that they can call on, that may not have family that can change a lightbulb for them,” he said. “That’s where we kind of step in, and a lot of the times the seniors just want somebody to talk to. It’s also about keeping the seniors safe. That’s a thing we’re really big on because we don’t want senior citizens falling and hurting themselves.”
Martinez delegates a group of about 15 Rotarians to an average of five clients’ homes. Clients generally provide repair items such as smoke alarms or lightbulbs, but Rotary Club funds cover expenses when clients cannot. If necessary repairs go beyond the Home Team’s capabilities, Martinez has his construction business finish the job.
Joe Bray, the manager of the Oakley Home Team, echoes Martinez’s passion.
“Our goal is helping the senior community in Oakley with their minor home repairs,” he says. “We want to keep them safe and off ladders.”
The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted The Home Team’s service until this year, and it has been difficult to recover a client base since then, Martinez said. If you or someone you know might benefit from a helping hand, call 888-204-5573 or visit their website at www.rotaryhometeam.com for more information.
