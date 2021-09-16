The 2021 NFL season has kicked off and Antioch is represented.
This year, Antioch High School has two rookies in the NFL: Najee Harris with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Isaiah Dunn with the New York Jets.
“It’s awesome,” said Brett Dudley, athletics director and assistant head football coach for Antioch High School. “It’s great for the kids. Both of them are wonderful human beings, have great moms and families. [They are] tremendously talented, but they both worked so hard to get to where they are now.”
Harris was the 24th pick in the NFL draft on April 29, while Dunn signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.
Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back, finished his Antioch High School career as one of the area’s best ever, rushing for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns in four seasons. He averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
He went on to the University of Alabama as one of the nation’s top prospects, and he continued to flourish, finishing his four-year college run as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), total yards (4,624), rushing touchdowns (46) and total touchdowns (57).
Dunn, a defensive back, was also impressive.
He finished his Antioch High School stint ranked as one of the top 100 cornerbacks in the country, according to Oregon State University, his alma mater.
At Oregon State, he played in 33 games over four seasons, making 26 starts. He racked up 115 tackles with 18 pass breakups, and was named to the 2018 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention team.
Dudley discussed the journey of the two young men from the perspective of a coach. “With Najee, once we met him, we were, like, ‘Wow he is unbelievable. ’Anybody that knew Najee from sophomore year on knew that he was going to be one of the top players in the country.”
The high level of talent and effort Harris showcased in his high school career would not go fruitless, as he became known as one of the best — if not the best — high school running backs in the country.
In the same way that Harris painted his own path to success, Dunn displayed strong traits of commitment and hard work in his journey to the NFL.
“Isaiah was not drafted, so he got signed to the Jets as a free agent,” said Dudley regarding the difficulties that the athletes had to overcome. “For those kids, it is very difficult to make the roster. He had to do a lot to kinda earn that spot and survive through training camp. He made the roster.”
Harris carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards in his first regular-season game for the Steelers on Sept. 12. Dunn registered no statistics for the Jets in the team’s opening game.
