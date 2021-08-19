When Antioch High School’s football team kicks off its football season on Friday, Aug. 27, against Monte Vista, it will be trying to rediscover the winning habit that the program had not so long ago.
After making the playoffs every season from 2014 to 2018, the last two seasons haven’t gone as well. The Panthers went 2-8 in 2019, and while no playoffs were held last season, Antioch went only 1-4 in last season’s abbreviated spring campaign.
One edge the Panthers have is experience, which often plays well in high school sports, especially football.
During his junior season last year, Jorge Hernandez Jr. carried the ball 59 times for 381 yards with two rushing touchdowns, all of which led Antioch. It was also good enough for an All-BVAL honorable mention as a running back. He returns this year as one of three senior captains, along with defensive back/running back Andrew Campos and Sione Fetulimoeata.
Hernandez won’t be alone in an experienced backfield. Senior Cameron Ahokovi — second on the team with 21 carries for 121 yards a season ago — also returns. Lemarion Fountain, who played all over the field, including some time at quarterback, rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries as a junior. He also returns for the Panthers.
While much of Antioch’s offense a season ago was ground-based, their leading receiver will also return to the gridiron. Isaiah Pino caught passes for 90 yards as a sophomore, earning first-team All-BVAL honors as a tight end in the process. He’s one of three junior captains on the Panthers this year, along with linemen Ben Ulufaleilupe and Siaka Tonga. Tonga and Fetulimoeata were both second-team All-BVAL offensive linemen last season.
The other side of the ball tells a similar story. Last season’s leading tackler, Cameron Wright, has graduated. But senior linebacker Christopher Merino and Pino were second and third on the team, with 26 and 22 tackles, respectively.
Pino also recorded three sacks a season ago, which helped him earn All-BVAL second-team honors as a defensive end. But opposing offensive lines can’t focus on him exclusively; senior defensive end Mateo Gonzalez, who also recorded three sacks last year, will return. Fountain, who recorded an interception last season and earned first-team All-BVAL honors as a defensive back, will be an anchor in the secondary.
The Panthers will open their schedule with a pair of games against traditional powers from the East Bay Athletic League who are looking to bounce back from losing seasons. Things get underway for Antioch with a 7 p.m. home game on Friday, Aug. 27, against Monte Vista, who went 0-6 last season. The Panthers will go on the road the following week for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 3, against California, who is looking to bounce back from a 2-4 campaign.
After that are three games against teams coming off of winning seasons. The Panthers will host Skyline (3-2 last season) on Friday, Sept. 10, and San Ramon Valley (4-2 last season) on Friday, Sept. 17. Both games start at 7 p.m. Antioch will finish its non-league schedule on Saturday, Sept. 25, with a 2 p.m. road game against a Marin Catholic team coming off a perfect 5-0 season.
After a bye week, the Panthers will open the BVAL schedule with a pair of home games — against Freedom on Friday, Oct. 8, and Deer Valley on Saturday, Oct. 16. Antioch will then be on the road for the rest of the way. The Panthers will be at Heritage on Friday, Oct. 22, at Liberty on Friday, Oct. 29, and at Pittsburg on Friday, Nov. 5. The game against Deer Valley starts at 1 p.m.; all others have a 7 p.m. start time.
ANTIOCH 2021 SCHEDULE
August 27, 7:00 PM vs. Monte Vista
September 3, 7:00 PM @ California
September 10, 7:00 PM vs. Skyline
September 17, 7:00 PM vs. San Ramon
September 25, 2:00 PM @ Marin Catholic
October 8, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
October 16, 1:00 PM @ Deer Valley*
October 22, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
October 29, 7:00 PM @ Liberty*
November 5, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
*BVAL games
