Following great seasons isn’t exactly new to Pittsburg’s football team. It’s a product of a program that, year in and year out, is one of Northern California’s best. That said, it will be a challenge replacing last year’s team, which went 5-0 in last spring's abbreviated season, winning its games by an average of 42 points and all games by at least 19.
The task of following that team will go to a team that’s young and inexperienced in some spots but talented across the board.
One place where the Pirates have varsity experience is at quarterback. As a sophomore a season ago, Jaden Rashada split the time with Eli Brickhandler. Rashada completed 59% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Now that Brickhandler has graduated, the job is Rashada’s.
“With the craziness of the season, it felt like the right thing to do to let them both play,” Pittsburg coach Vic Galli said. “It wasn’t the year he wanted. But I felt he did some good things and made it work. We averaged 54 points a game.”
He’ll have a talented group of weapons at his disposal. The group of pass catchers will include returning players like seniors Rick Camacho and Khamani Blakney, and juniors Rashid Williams, Israel Polk and Kenyan Higgins. Among the new players are senior Khamani Blakney, juniors Khai Taylor and Zack Card, and freshman Jadyn Hudson, whom Galli called “one of the best freshmen to come through our halls.”
The running game will be led by Charles Brown, who didn’t play as a sophomore last season but was on the Pirates in 2019 as a freshman. Senior Kai Green will also get some carries. Opening holes for them will be a senior heavy offensive line that includes Aiden Bandes, Nick Quintero, CJ Falevai, Lisala Takafua, Pablo Perez and Angel Cortes.
The defense will be similarly experienced in the trenches, with most of the offensive linemen playing on both sides of the ball. The linebacking unit will include Green, juniors Kylil Carpenter, Odera Okaka and Jakobe Harmon, and sophomore Josh Dollarhide-Watson.
Going into the season, the secondary will be the biggest question mark for the Pirates. The team that starts the season on Friday, Aug. 27, against Serra will bear no resemblance to the team that finished last year’s season. Looking to fill those holes will be junior Robin Boyd and sophomore Izaiah McGee-Prince, along with the aforementioned receivers and running backs like Polk, Taylor, Higgins, Brown, Williams and Card.
“I think we look like we’re going to be competitive,” Galli said. “I’m a little concerned with the injury bug, coming off of our first week in pads and first week of school. We ended the week with pretty good practices. Nothing real serious but a couple of guys banged up.”
Another area of strength for the Pirates is at the kicking position with junior Octavio Lopez. As a sophomore last season, he was perfect on field goals and extra points.
Pittsburg isn't easing into its schedule. After their opener against Serra, the Pirates will travel to take on Folsom before returning home to take on Valley Christian. Pittsburg will finish its non-league season with road games against Wilcox and McClymonds.
Bay Valley Athletic League play will start with a home game on Oct. 8 against Heritage. The Pirates will host Deer Valley on Oct. 22 and Antioch on Nov. 5. The BVAL road games will be against Liberty on 10/15 and Freedom on 10/29.
“We're trying to put this thing together,” Galli said. “With the bizarreness of the last four seasons — the heat, COVID and fires — we’re hoping that we’re going to get a nice, full season. We’ll see how this stuff plays out. If it plays out, I think we’ll be competitive and have a chance to do some good things. But we’re going to keep working and do what the world tells us.”
PITTSBURG 2021 SCHEDULE
August 27, 7:00 PM vs. Serra
September 3, 7:00 PM @ Folsom
September 10, 7:00 PM vs. Valley Christian
September 17, 7:00 PM @ Wilcox
October 1, 7:00 PM @ McClymonds
October 8, 7:00 PM vs. Heritage*
October 15, 7:00 PM @ Liberty*
October 22, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
October 29, 7:00 PM @ Freedom*
November 5, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
*BVAL games
