Jordan Glen lived the life of a typical 19-year-old. He had just been offered a job fixing diesel engines in Oakland. He liked to spend time with friends and family. He loved riding dirt bikes, camping, wakeboarding and playing with his baby nephews, many of the things a typical 19-year-old would enjoy. On June 16, his life changed.
Jordan sustained severe injuries in a head-on crash while driving home from work. The wreck killed the other driver, 16-year-old Matias Rogers and injured Matias’ passenger.
Jordan survived, but was in critical condition. He was taken to the John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center with internal injuries and several broken bones.
“He’s young, thank God! He can’t put pressure on his feet for at least 10 weeks,” Jordan’s mother, Jordana Glen, said Friday in a telephone interview.
Jordan’s father, Tony Glen, submitted a long list of injuries that Jordan sustained in the wreck.Those injuries include: Lacerations to his spleen and stomach, Concussion, Broken right foot, Broken left foot, Broken back (compression fracture of the L3 vertebrae)
“The biggest fear is he lost part of an artery in his foot and sustained nerve damage,” Jordana Glen said. “ He’s going to have to be very careful for the rest of his life. If he cuts his foot, he may not realize it, because he can’t feel it and that could lead to infection.”
As it stands, Jordan will have to be off his foot for at least six months. The doctors may have to fuse his heel which would make it difficult to walk. Jordana said Jordan cannot move his right ankle and he’s confined to a wheelchair. He has to make sure he keeps bending his toes to ensure blood flow. He will require another surgery on his left foot.
Jordan has already had to endure several surgeries. He had pins and wires put into his right heel which was shattered in the crash. He had 27 staples as a result of the surgery to repair his spleen and stomach. In his left foot, several pins and screws were put in to correct four dislocated metatarsals. He had spinal stabilization surgery, which involves inserting screws, plates and rods in his back to stabilize his spine. He has to wear a back brace for six-to-nine months. Jordan was in the ICU and surgical trauma for a total of 13 days.
The Glens had to make changes at their house before bringing Jordan home from the hospital. They had to convert the downstairs office into a bedroom for Jordan, since he is unable to climb stairs to his room. They had to move all of their furniture around to accommodate Jordan’s wheelchair.
Mentally, Jordan is coping pretty well with his injuries and his recovery.
“He’s OK, but it’s a little up & down right now,” said Tony Glen in an emailed statement to The Press. “He’s a 19-year-old and his entire life has changed in a moment. He gets depressed not being able to go do what he wants to go. Working, camping, boating, wakeboarding, dirt bikes, swimming, or just hanging out with friends.”
Jordana said he has bouts of sadness from time to time, but emotionally he seems to be holding together. She said Jordan doesn’t remember much about the accident itself. He was coming home from work when the crash happened. He had just dropped off a coworker at his house. She said he has received a ton of visitors since he’s been home and that lifts his spirits. What Jordan doesn’t like is having to be waited on by others. The family has had to adjust their home and work schedules to provide around-the-clock care for Jordan.
“We were already a close family, but this has humbled everyone and pulled us closer together. We have PT, OT, nurses, friends and family constantly in our home,” Tony Glen said.
Jordan has a long road ahead of him as he recovers. He faces at least a year of recovery and another reconstructive surgery before he is able to walk again.
His parents are hopeful that Jordan will not let this setback permanently affect his life. They are hoping he just looks back on this as a bad memory. They want Jordan to fulfill his dream to be a welder.
“We’re hoping it might be positive for him to have the support of the community and will hopefully get some good feedback to help him through this,” Tony Glen said. In the meantime, the Glen family will continue to stick together as they help Jordan through his recovery. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Glen family through Jordan’s recovery. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/74614d3c.
“We ask for your prayers of healing for Jordan, both mentally and physically, as well as all those involved in this horrific tragedy,” Tony Glen said.
