Residents got their first chance to review and comment on plans for the Vineyards at Marsh Creek Amphitheater at the project’s first public meeting last week.
The outdoor amphitheater project is envisioned as a performing arts facility that will seat 750 - 1,000 people. Located on the west side of Vineyards Parkway between Reserve Place and Miwok Avenue, the 31-acre site could include additional amenities like a wedding venue, sculpture garden, promenade and a future community arts/events center.
“It’s really being designed to be a flexible space,” said Brentwood Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Mulder. “It’s more of a smaller, intimate gathering setting. It’s not going to be the county fair. We’re really looking at a niche, cultural arts and entertainment (center) that will have great synergy with the premier residential developments; will fit right in with the community college and will also be designed with a character that will fit in with the John Marsh House and the future state park.”
The origin of the project goes back to 2004. The development agreement with Shea Homes for the Trilogy housing project included impact fees paid to the city for the creation of the amphitheater.
That development agreement provided $8.1 million to the city, which constitutes the project’s budget. The project’s design, Mulder said, has to be of a size and scope that fits the character of the surrounding neighborhoods. To that end, the project’s design consultant, DLR Group, gathered input from stakeholders including local businesses, performing arts groups and nearby residents. That input was incorporated into the design presented at the public workshop. Feedback received from the public workshop will make its way into design updates.
“Currently we are wrapping up the thematic design for the project,” said Allen Baquilar, engineering manager for the city of Brentwood. “However, we are about to hit the pause button on the design and enter into a (California Environmental Quality Act) process. The city will be hiring a consultant to provide a supplemental environmental impact report.”
An environmental report was initially completed in 2004. The supplemental environmental report will identify impacts to the environment like noise and traffic under current conditions. That report is expected to be complete in July 2022. At that point, the project will go back to the city council, which will provide direction on the next steps. If approved, Mulder said that ground could be broken in 2023.
“This will be considered a park, so the amphitheater will fall under Parks and Recreation,” Mulder explained. “The operations of it are still being explored. We are in the process of exploring the operational side of it. It’s possible that it could be a city-run facility. Or, we could contract out the entire facility to an operator. We are looking into that. It also could be a hybrid where it’s city run, but we contract out certain pieces of the operation to an operator.”
“It is very exciting to finally be at this point on the amphitheater project,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant. “This will be a wonderful venue to provide a home stage for our local theater troupes such as the Gaslight Theater team, and the many very talented local vocal and musical artists. The vision also includes it being a place to have outdoor craft, artistic, and food events on a regional scale. It is very important that we, as a city, craft this community resource to meet the needs of our residents for live entertainment and a gathering place to help build community, in order to continue to make the quality of life here in Brentwood even better.”
