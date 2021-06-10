There is something new in the air throughout downtown Brentwood. The fifth annual Banner Up! program is now underway. Beautiful public art is now flying on lamp posts with 68 colorful vinyl banners.
These banners were painted by East Contra Costa County artists including students from local schools (Edna Hills Middle School, Liberty High School, Heritage High School, Dozier-Libbey Medical High School) and Los Medanos College as well as a wide range of other talented artists.
The banners are posted throughout downtown Brentwood. The banners, all painted with original designs that add a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets (Oak, 1st, 2nd and Chestnut Streets) and City Park.
The Banner Up! program is sponsored by the City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission and Art Guild of the Delta (AGD) / Delta Gallery.
All of the beautiful art banners are for sale. An online auction for the banners runs from June 20 through Sept. 18 (www.32auctions.com/BannerUp2021) to allow bidding on the banners.
The most recent information on the Banner Up! program can be found at: artguildofthedelta.org/bannerup.
The Banner Up! program has provided local artists with the opportunity to create public art on large 2-foot by 4-foot banners that are displayed throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown during the months of June, July, August and September. This gives the public ample opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of artwork created by their friends and neighbors.
A key purpose of the Banner Up! program is to support artists and a local charity. This year the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble was again chosen by AGD for support from the Banner Up! program. At the end of the program, the banners will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be split between the artists whose banner is sold, the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble and AGD. Last year, over $3,800 was raised by this program for Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a local art organization based in East Contra Costa County that was founded in 2013 as a nonprofit organization with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influence amongst themselves and their community.
AGD brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists. AGD is of service to the community by providing a cohesive and congenial group who promotes arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors. AGD provides scholarships to art students at local high schools and Los Medanos College, runs the monthly ArtWalk Art Fair at the Brentwood Farmers Market, provides art classes to the community through the Delta Gallery (2485 Sand Creek Road., Suite 128, Brentwood), and provides a means for local artists to display their art (Delta Gallery).
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble was launched in March 2018, bringing together a seasoned team of performing artists, business leaders and educators all with the same mission – to entertain, educate and enrich their circle of local communities by offering diverse and quality theatrical experiences. The Ghostlight team was particularly interested in attracting top talent to its auditions, with the goal of motivating those from outside the immediate community to come out to the East County region to see the arts and culture of the area. Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble is a young company, but already its productions have impacted thousands of people who either attended their productions or were involved in putting them on. Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble also offers classes during the summer as part of their Performing Arts Youth Academy (PAYA) and Senior Performing Arts Academy (PASA) for age-55+ participants. For more information about Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, contact Helen Dixon (artistic director) at helen@ghostlightte.org, or visit ghostlightte.org.
For more information about the Art Guild of the Delta, go to: www.artguildofthedelta.org or contact Frank Littman at artguildofthedelta@gmail.com.
– by Press Staff
