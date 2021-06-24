The Art Guild of the Delta invites the public to enjoy a new art exhibition at Big Break Visitor Center in Oakley put on by the Art Guild of the Delta (AGD). The exhibit opened on May 23 and runs through July 30.
The exhibit includes original paintings, photographs, and linocut prints which are visible from the outside of the visitor center. The art exhibit celebrates the wonders of the wetlands including local flora, fauna and landscapes. The artists showing work in the first exhibition include: Jeanne Cope, Frank Littman, Jennifer Kline, Kitty Carton, Betsy Johnston, and Katie Caulk.
The Big Break Visitor Center is located at 69 Big Break Road currently open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and the park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Big Break Regional Shoreline is a part of the East Bay Regional Park District. The art exhibit was previously scheduled to end on June 19 but was extended due to its popularity with both staff and visitors.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a local art organization based in East Contra Costa County that was founded in 2013 as a non-profit organization with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influence amongst themselves and their community. AGD brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists.
