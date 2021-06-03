The 2021 Public Art Walls Exhibit will be held June 8, and runs through Oct. 1, at the Brentwood Community Center on 35 Oak Street.
The Art Guild of the Delta (AGD) is pleased to announce a Members Art Show that includes works by Nicki Bernacchi, Katie Caulk, Kitty Carton, Jeanne Cope, Sandy Gangwer, Ty Green, Frank Littman, Vern Schultz, Andrea Schwartz, Tom State and Mary Ann White.
Come see beautiful art including original paintings, photographs and linocut prints. You can contact the artists to make a purchase. There is no admission for this show and it is open to the public. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a local art organization based in Brentwood that was founded in 2013 as a nonprofit organization with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influence amongst themselves and their community. AGD brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists. AGD is of service to the community by providing a cohesive and congenial group who promotes arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors. AGD provides scholarships to art students at Los Medanos College and local high schools, runs the monthly ArtWalk Art Fair at the Brentwood Farmers Market, provides art classes to the community through the Delta Gallery and provides a means for local artists to display their art. The Delta Gallery is located at 2485 Sand Creek Road., Suite 128, in Brentwood. AGD also implements the popular Banner Up! Program. For more information, please contact Frank Littman at FrankLittmanArt@gmail.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.