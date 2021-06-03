Astronomical rarity seen in the Super Flower Blood Moon

Multitudes of people across the globe were astonished at the magnificent site of a rare Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26.
The rarity of this event was characterized by not only the presence of a “super moon” in which the moon appeared relatively closer to the Earth than usual, but also because of the lunar eclipse on a full moon. The blood moon came to happen when — through a total lunar eclipse — the Earth sat directly between the moon and the sun. Due to the nature of the Earth’s atmosphere, blue-light from the sun was minimally visible, as it was scattered in the upper atmospheric layers. However, red-light was still easily perceived, which caused a red hue to appear on the lunar surface.
While a full eclipse was most easily seen in northern parts of the eastern hemisphere (such as in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Russia and other surrounding nations), the Super Flower Blood Moon was still mostly perceivable and bright for North America in the early hours of May 26.
For anyone who is disappointed that they missed such a sight, they need not worry, as there is another astronomical event that will soon take place. According to “Skywatching Highlights” from NASA, on June 20 the summer solstice will occur. During this time, the planet Mercury will begin appearing on the horizon about 30 minutes before the sunrise. Early risers can look forward to Mercury’s appearance until the beginning of July.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.