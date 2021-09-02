When spring comes around in 2022, Oscar Murray, who graduated from Heritage High School in 2018, will be doing something he’s familiar with -- playing baseball. The location, however, will not be as familiar.
Murray committed to play baseball and attend Seton Hall University in New Jersey. When he arrived on campus on Thursday, Aug. 26, it was his first time in that part of the country.
“Everybody’s got a funny accent but apparently I’m the one with the accent,” he joked. “It’s interesting. Historically rich. Building designs are different. Brick. Looks different on the outside. I’m referring to it as the Twilight Zone. It’s the same but everything is just a little different.”
Despite the differences between New Jersey and California, the fact that it’s in a new place was never a drawback to Murray. It was a positive for him.
“I’d never been to the area,” he said. “I took it as an opportunity to broaden my horizons, as well as the great baseball opportunity.”
Murray, who plays primarily as a catcher and also some at first base, has moved around some since graduating. Immediately following high school, he went to the College of San Mateo, where he played in the spring of 2019. He transferred to DVC and was set to play there in 2020 but lost most of that season due to COVID-19. He returned to the Vikings in the spring of 2021.
After the college season, Murray played for the Reno Rams of the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League, where he hit .353/.452/.529.
Murray wants to continue that level of play with the Pirates and hopes to leave the people of New Jersey with a good impression about California baseball players.
“I’m hoping to help out the team in any way I can -- whether that’s catching or at first base,” he said. “And doing whatever I can to make the team better and show that kids from California can play.”
The Pirates have a strong history in baseball. In total, 29 people who have played baseball at Seton Hall have gone on to play Major League Baseball. Included in that list are past All-Stars Matt Morris and Jason Grilli, 1995 American League MVP Mo Vaughn and 2015 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Craig Biggio.
Academically, Murray is a junior at Seton Hall. He’s majoring in Communications and wants to have success in the classroom, as well.
“I’d love to graduate and be on the Dean’s List like I’ve been in the past,” he said. “To keep the grades good -- good enough to play ball. And something to write home about.”
Of course, while Murray deserves much of the credit for reaching Division I baseball, he knows it’s not a solo effort.
He expressed gratitude towards the many people who helped him along the way.
“Definitely, Dennis Luquet the coach from DVC and (current DVC assistant and former Liberty head coach) Joey Vreonis,” Murray said. My family, especially my parents, Mark and Polly Murray. And just everybody else that was involved in the process.”
