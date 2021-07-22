In the history of the MLB draft, three players from Heritage High school had been drafted when the 2021 draft got underway on Sunday, July 11. By the time the draft wrapped up on Monday, July 13, that number was up to five.
Two Heritage alums — 2021 graduate Gavin Tonkel and 2017 graduate Chris Troye — were selected. Tonkel, an outfielder, was drafted in the ninth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. In the 12th round, the Boston Red Sox selected Troye, a right-handed pitcher who most recently pitched for UC Santa Barbara.
Tonkel had a big senior year for the Patriots, hitting .400/.468/.600 in 70 at-bats and 79 plate appearances over the 21-game season. Though he didn’t hit any home runs, he was more than just a singles hitter, collecting 10 doubles and two triples. Tonkel was also a force on the bases, stealing 11 bases while getting caught only once.
J.J. Cooper of Baseball America wrote that Tonkel getting drafted was not only a product of his strong senior season but also good play in Scout Ball at the end of the high school season.
“It was a lot of hard work on his end,” Tonkel’s father, Jason, said. “He was on a Summer Ball team, the Vacaville Admirals. We drove there two to three times a week. He never complained. It was his passion. If it wasn’t his passion, we wouldn’t have done that. We had checks along the way and said, ‘So long as this is your passion, we’ll go all in.’ We went all in and this is where he’s at.”
Tonkel’s selection presented him with a choice: sign with the Phillies, or continue on to Sacramento State, where he was previously committed. Tonkel decided to get his professional career underway immediately. Going in, the Tonkels were advised to go to school unless Gavin was offered sixth round money. He was. Jason noted that it was still a tough decision, but Gavin eventually decided to sign.
He is currently in Clearwater, Florida, playing in the Florida Complex League — known until 2021 as the Gulf Coast League — for the Florida Complex League Phillies.
Troye, meanwhile, was used predominantly as a catcher in his time at Heritage. But when he went to Santa Barbara, Troye shifted battery positions and became a pitcher. Troye pitched for the Gauchos for three seasons, with his junior season in 2020 wiped out due to COVID-19. In 47 appearances at UC Santa Barbara, he posted a 4.63 ERA.
One thing that was consistent about Troye’s game while pitching for the Gauchos is that he consistently made hitters miss.
In Troye’s freshman season at Santa Barbara, he struck out 29 batters in 20 innings. As a sophomore, he added 26 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. COVID-19 kept Troye from pitching as a junior, but he picked up right where he left off as a senior in 2021, recording 29 strikeouts in 18 innings.
Troye was used predominantly as a reliever at UC Santa Barbara. Of his 47 appearances throughout his three years of college baseball, all but eight were out of the bullpen.
Tonkel and Troye joined three previous Heritage alums to get drafted.
The first of that group was 2012 graduate Paul Blackburn, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs that year and is currently in the Oakland Athletics organization. He’s also the first, and to date only, Patriots player to reach the majors, debuting with the A’s in 2017.
Following Blackburn, 2011 Heritage graduate Ryan Howell was drafted by Oakland in 2015. Kevin Milam, who graduated from Heritage in 2016, was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2019 and remains in their organization.
And no matter how much of a likelihood getting drafted is, having it actually happen created a special feeling for not only the drafted players, but those people closest to them.
“It was surreal, just crazy,” Jason Tonkel said. “Although we kind of had an inkling, until they call his name on TV, we didn’t know. It was surreal to say the least.”
