Oakley Civic Center Park renovation work is currently underway, with an anticipated completion of early September, the city said in a statement this week.
When the project is completed, Civic Center Park is expected to be much improved, with additional seating walls surrounding the amphitheater, an improved and expanded picnic area and a multi-use, true all-abilities playground that is themed and styled in a way that fits the existing architecture and memorializes a fallen oak tree.
In addition, a walking path and gathering area will surround a newly planted 30-foot blue sequoia, planned to be used as a lighted Christmas tree during Christmas holiday events.
“We are looking forward to the completion of this project and the grand opening by the Heart of Oakley Festival, and we hope to enjoy the sound of children playing and people gathering for years to come in our much-improved park area,” the city said in a statement.
The concept behind renovating the area originated when one of the city’s giant 200-year-old oak trees succumbed to a fungal disease.
After losing the tree, the city wanted to honor the site by bringing in something unique, at the same time expanding on and preserving the existing architecture of the park and amphitheater, city officials said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.