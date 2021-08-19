Sometimes a person chases music and sometimes the music calls to the person. This is particularly true for Brian Altman, a producer, composer and sound engineer in Brentwood.
Starting in January 2021, Altman began to build a commercial recording studio on 1st Street in downtown Brentwood. After four months of hard work and physical labor, he was then able to accept clients in his new studio starting in April. However, even before moving his studio to the area, Altman was involved in music.
“I started taking clients in 2015, but I've been involved with music and sound in one way or another since I picked up my first guitar in 1998,” he explained.
Even as he initially worked in jobs that had nothing to do with music, Altman knew his calling. “My heart just wouldn’t let me do anything else,” he said.
The journey from starting his musical career to building a studio in Brentwood was driven by Altman’s resourcefulness and hard work ethic.
“[The studio] was in my house. I started my home studio, went through many phases, many rebuilds,” he recalled. “I eventually had a three-room studio. I converted two rooms to the studio. I built another room in the room that was an isolation booth. “I can’t believe how much stuff I crammed into those three rooms.”
Eventually, Altman would begin moving his studio in Brentwood.
“This has been the toughest thing I've ever done,” he stated.
Despite many challenges, Altman Studios — through effort, commitment and perseverance — was able to accept clients and open for business in April 2021.
When asked about why he opened his studio in Brentwood, Altman explained the importance of family and family life. His children grew up in Oakley surrounded by family and he emphasized the importance of maintaining that stable environment for them. At the same time, he noticed a lack of studio space in the area available to aspiring local musicians.
“There are no commercial recording spaces here in Brentwood,” he stated. “They’re all more towards the Oakland area, San Francisco, San Jose — those larger populated areas. It's a void that could be filled here in Brentwood.”
Altman stepped in to fill that void. He currently works with multiple artists, offers his support to The Press on a weekly basis as a sound engineer and plans to significantly increase his community outreach and involvement as a business owner and artist.
“Long term, I want to be more involved with the community,” Altman expressed. “This is going to require a lot more spare time. I’ve got to get out of the building phase.”
The construction of the studio is past the first phase, however, still has some work that needs to be completed.
Altman emphasized his hopes to give back to his community.
“I had a difficult youth but I was fortunate to have some really great positive influences that pointed me in the right direction, so I know how powerful that can be, so I want to pay that forward,” he said. “I just want to get more music out there, I want to give people opportunities, and I want to be a good influence on the community.”
Artists, composers or individuals who would like to learn more about Altman Studios can visit www.altmanstudios.com for more information.
