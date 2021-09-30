Apartments being built in Brentwood

Construction is already underway at Brentwood’s newest apartment community ahead of an event to commemorate it.
Silvergate Apartments is a new complex by Claremont Homes being built in Brentwood off of Business Center Drive. Investors and stakeholders were invited to tour the site of the future complex, where construction was partly underway, to get an idea of what the completed project would look like.
“We thought something like this would be more exciting than a regular groundbreaking event,” Ryan Lorenzini, vice president of Claremont Homes said. “We thought it would be interesting to see more of the process.”
The process being used for this project is described as component construction by Art Lorenzini, the managing director of Claremont Homes and father of Ryan Lorenzini. The components of the buildings are created off site by Entekra, a manufacturing company that specializes in this procedure, known as the Fully Integrated Off-Site Solution (FIOSS). Measurements are taken and the components are designed with the help of computers for precision accuracy before being shipped to the construction site for assembly. Component construction adds to the efficiency of the project, according to Lorenzini.
Phase 1 of the Silvergate community, consisting of 96 units across eight buildings, is expected to be completed by summer of 2022, with the rest of the units to follow by November. Once finished, the community will feature 14 residential buildings and a leasing office on an eight-acre parcel of land. Each residential building will be three stories tall with either 11 or 12 units for a total of 166 apartments. About 80% of the units will be two-bedroom apartments while the remaining units will be one-bedroom homes. Rent for each unit has not yet been determined.
The complex will feature amenities, such as a private dog park and community swimming pool, as well as environmentally conscious design elements, such as charging stations in the parking lot to accommodate electric vehicles and energy-efficient LED canned lighting in units.
“[This project] brings some reasonably affordably priced rental housing to the city of Brentwood,” Art Lorenzini said when asked what he found exciting about Silvergate. “We’ve been here building in Brentwood since the early 2000s...we really enjoy Brentwood and we really enjoy the opportunity to be able to do this.”
More information about the Silvergate community, including the original project proposal, can be found online at https://bit.ly/39MILMM
