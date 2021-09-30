Oakley resident aided in condo collapse aftermath

An Oakley man was part of the search-and-rescue team at one of the biggest disasters in the U.S. this year -- the collapse of Champlain Towers, a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Fla..
Jeff Qunell was deployed to Surfside in June as part of his role as a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) program due to the overwhelming nature of the disaster there. Although there are 28 individual Federal Emergency Management Agency US&R Task Forces across the country that respond to domestic disasters, larger scale collapse-type disasters can require additional rescue engineering support if more manpower is needed. That is where Qunell entered the picture.
“One of the key roles for a Structures Specialist is being an advisor to task force leaders,” explained Qunell. “For a situation like Surfside, in a chaotic environment, it’s our job to size up what’s safe for rescue teams. As hard as it is, we have to determine whether rescue efforts are going to put them in harm’s way and try our best to mitigate that. Sometimes that means making the tough calls.”
Following intensive rescue efforts, the final death toll was listed at 98 with 126 survivors, making it the third-largest building failure in the country’s history, behind only the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995 that killed 168 people, and the attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The cause of the collapse of the building in Florida is still unknown.
While some elements of the job can be difficult, such as quick decisions made in the field, there are parts of his role that Qunell enjoys as well.
“Working with people is the best part of my job,” he said. “I love the camaraderie among the team when I’m delivering training or at an incident. It’s a lot of intensive work in a short amount of time and that seems to bring everyone closer together because of a common goal.”
Qunell has been involved with the search-and-rescue program since he began volunteering as a Structures Specialist in 2005, but his passion for helping others can be traced back much earlier to his high school graduation. He admits that after high school, he nearly became a firefighter and even did some of the training required to do so. Ultimately Qunell, a Washington native, ended up not pursuing that avenue and instead earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Seattle University.
“Becoming a Structures Specialist for the USACE US&R Program was a perfect fit for my mutual interests for structural engineering and rescue service,” Qunell said. “I maintained the passion and interest through the years. Plus I began assisting with delivering the training for the search and rescue program while I was a volunteer. So when the previous program manager retired, it just felt like a natural progression to take on the role.”
