The first of a pair of controversial Senate housing bills was passed Aug. 23 by the California State Assembly, and will likely go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature early next month.
Senate Bill (SB) 10 is intended to diminish the impact of the state’s affordable housing crisis by increasing housing density in both urban and suburban neighborhoods. The legislation, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-11, allows local governments to approve the construction of small, multi-unit housing buildings in areas otherwise zoned for single-family homes.
Apartment buildings with up to 10 units can be approved and built if the parcel is located in close proximity to mass transit, or if the parcel is located in a developed urban area. The legislation also removes barriers to construction by waiving the requirement for a review under the California Environmental Quality Act .
“California’s severe housing shortage requires many strategies, and making it easier and faster for cities to zone for multi-unit housing is a critical piece of the puzzle,” Wiener said in a statement. “This voluntary tool will help local governments throughout California fundamentally reshape their zoning in infill areas, and help our state climb out of the housing crisis we face. Today is a step in the right direction, and we must continue to build on this victory to end California’s housing crisis.”
The legislation was easily passed by the Senate in June. Sen. Steve Glazer, D-7, voted in the bill’s favor. Glazer said he believes SB 10 gives local governments the opportunity to provide more housing to meet our state’s affordability crisis while still leaving discretion in the hands of locally elected officials.
Assembly approval of SB 10 appeared less certain. Needing 41 votes to pass, it received 44. The bill’s passage sends it back to the Senate for approval of the amendments added by the Assembly. The bill will then go to the governor, who must sign it before the Sept. 10 end of the legislative session.
“Legalizing small apartment buildings near transit and in urban infill areas reduces environmental impacts and slashes climate pollution,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, a sponsor of SB 10. “SB 10 will make it easier for cities across our state to approve these types of homes, and put us on track to more sustainable, affordable, inclusive communities.”
Like SB 10, SB 9 is designed to improve the availability of affordable housing by allowing homeowners to split their single-family home lots and construct a duplex on each half of the parcel. Under SB 9, a single-family parcel could be reconfigured to support four housing units, though that number could actually be higher.
In California, every homeowner has the right to build up to two accessory dwelling units (ADU) on their property. An ADU is a secondary housing unit on a single-family home parcel. SB 9 does not exclude ADUs from split lots. It is unclear if two ADUs can be added to a split parcel for a total of six housing units, or if two ADUs can be added to each half of the split parcel for a total of eight housing units on a single-family parcel.
A recent amendment to SB 9 requires a homeowner requesting approval for a parcel split in accordance with SB 9 must sign an affidavit asserting that they will live in one of the units for at least three years.
“This bill is about helping neighbors become part of the solution to address our state’s housing crisis and making our communities more inclusive to all,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-39, an author of the bill. “With SB 9, we’d have a chance to change that narrative and give working families more options, and more opportunities. For homeowners, the opportunity to create additional income or provide an aging parent a safe place to live near family. For renters, the opportunity to live in a neighborhood they couldn’t afford before or save up to buy a home of their own. This bill would open the door for more families to pursue the California Dream, and I’m appreciative to my colleagues for seeing its value and passing it today.”
Livable California, a grassroots organization opposed to SB 9, points out a number of concerns with the legislation including the failure of the bill to accommodate the added strain on municipal resources like schools, water, parking, police, and fire and rescue services. SB 9 also eliminates the necessity for a CEQA review for development done under its auspices.
Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-11) voted against SB 10 and opposes SB 9. He noted the bill takes zoning decisions away from local agencies and puts them in the hands of the state.
“Being a former local government official, I have never appreciated a heavy-handed approach requiring local governments to do things the state thinks it should do,” he said. “One size doesn’t always fit all in jurisdictions. (Zoning decisions) need to be at the discretion of local electeds and the community. For the state to tell people how, when and where to place their affordable housing, to me it’s very heavy-handed and inappropriate.”
The mayors of Oakley and Brentwood, Sue Higgins and Joel Bryant, respectively, both sent letters to Atkins stating their opposition to SB 9 as it was presented. Both mayors expressed a variety of concerns including the open question pertaining to the addition of ADUs on split parcels.
“While your desire to pursue a housing production proposal is appreciated, unfortunately, SB 9 as currently drafted would not spur much needed housing construction in a manner that supports local flexibility, decision-making and community input,” wrote Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins. “State-driven ministerial or by-right housing approval processes fail to recognize the extensive public engagement associated with developing and adopting zoning ordinances and housing elements that are certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.”
As of press time, SB 9 was expected to go to the full Assembly for a vote by Aug. 27. For the bill to become law, it must also be signed by Newsom before the end of the legislative session.
