Patriots Jet Team Foundation gala helps students

Supporters of the East County nonprofit Patriots Jet Team Foundation turned out last week to help the organization encourage students to soar to new heights.
The foundation — which features school outreach programs, learning center activities, mentoring and scholarships designed to get youth across the Bay Area and Central Valley excited about careers in aviation, space and STEM-related fields — held its eighth annual benefit gala at the foundation’s base of operations at Byron Airport.
The event featured an opportunity to experience the organization’s Flight Simulation Center and Aerospace Academy; an up-close look at its L-39 aircraft, both on the ground and in the air by way of an air show; silent and live auctions; and speeches by Hollywood actor Glen Powell and students who have benefited from the program.
Don Paiva, the organization’s executive director, said the final amount garnered from the night is still being tallied, but it was a successful evening.
“This is a spectacular night for the Patriots Jet Team Foundation, because the funding we receive from it will help us change the lives of youth in our community,” said Randy Howell , founder the Patriots Jet Team.
The organization estimates that it engages about 4,000 students annually, through activities including air rocket competitions, science projects, classroom presentations, aviation courses, career fair participation and scholarships.
Event volunteer Joey Chatburn, who will be leaving in November for officer candidate school in the Navy as a naval flight officer, said the organization helped his passion for aviation take flight.
“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a pilot,” he said. “I was super-interested in aviation. I had no outlet really to focus on a career path until I came out here.”
Powell, who plays the character whose call sign is ‘Hangman’ in the upcoming blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick,” challenged the crowd to continue giving back to the organization, and then entertained attendees with stories of his rise in Hollywood.
He admitted that he failed to secure his desired role of Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in “Top Gun: Maverick,” but Tom Cruise called to give him a second chance.
“I got to talk to Tom Cruise about movies for hours and hours and hours until it became undeniable,” Powell said. “At the end of the call, I said, ‘Tom I feel something.’ And he’s like, ‘What is it?’ I said, “I feel the need.’ He said, ‘Are you doing it?’ and I said, ‘I’m doing it.’ If you have never freaked out with Tom Cruise, it’s a very great time. It’s very high energy, very intense.”
Powell concluded his speech with a challenge to all the attendees to rise up for future generations.
“We make a living by what we get, but we make our life by what we give,” he said. “That is what I challenge us all to do tonight, to see the big picture to lift these young folks up, give them the opportunity to change their course and get them where they want to go.”
Paiva said he was thrilled with the event, and he praised the legion of volunteers who helped make it a success.
“In total, we had (over) 100 volunteers on game day — roughly split between adults and students, most from our core high schools,” he said. “We also had over 40 Air Force JROTC students from Heritage High School who helped us with the clean-up/breakdown on Sunday. It definitely took a community to make this happen.”
For more information on the Patriot Jet Team Foundation, visit pjtf.org.
