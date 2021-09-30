The City of Oakley broke ground this past Tuesday on their new all-abilities playground at the Civic Center Park.
The playground’s opening was attended by Oakley City Council members, those who helped with the planning and building of the park and many children and families.
“I was delighted to see the positive community response to this playground,” said Mayor Sue Higgins. “Even before the ribbon was cut, the playground was being used and enjoyed. It’s certainly a project I’m proud of, encompassing fun and inclusion!”.
After the fall of a 200-year-old oak tree, the new improvements to the park were made to fill the void that the old tree had left behind.
“This is a wonderful example of public service at work,” City Manager Josh McMurray. “While we lamented the loss of our 200-year-old oak, the addition of a playground at the Civic Center is fitting as this campus is home to many events year round. The Parks and Public Works team, in collaboration with contractors, developed a renovation plan and design. The council reviewed it, further refined it and provided additional monies to accomplish the many features, which make it enjoyable to all children.”.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, children flocked to the new playground to find the hidden “Bee” that Higgins hinted at near the end of her speech. The playground also consists of visual, tactile and audible stimuli for children of all abilities and ages. It is also introducing a digital component through an app named Biba.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.