Boujee Baskets wrap up holiday spirit

The season for gift giving is rapidly approaching, and one Oakley resident has a basket full of personal gift ideas.
“Rhonda Taylor is the owner of Boujee Baskets & Beyond, a custom gift basket and home decor business. As someone who has long enjoyed filling a container with personalized gifts for family and friends, she now shares that love with her customers.
“A little bit of me goes into every basket I make,” she said. “I love the pure joy and happiness these baskets bring to people. I sent a basket order to Colorado, and they sent me back a picture and it just makes me so happy to see their joy.”
Taylor also sells premade baskets, home décor and antiques, and all her goodies can be found in Rancho Co-Op in Oakley. She rented a space there after her friend, Fancy McClinton, encouraged her to share her talent with the public.
“Anytime she needed to bring something somewhere, she did these over-the-top baskets. The ‘boujee’ part is dead on and people see these baskets and are so impressed,” said McClinton of the baskets of high-end goods for middle-class budgets. “I told her she needed to sell these and spread the joy. People love unique things, and these are really unique.”
When taking orders, Taylor always asks for some information about the basket’s recipient. She said the more information she can get about the person, the better basket she can create. Once she has her ‘fun facts,’ she starts shopping for the person, patronizing local and small businesses whenever possible.
“No two baskets are the same,” said Taylor. “I like them to be as custom as possible, and I try to get special things. I like to try and make it so the receiver feels like that basket was completely created for them and not a commercial basket just off the shelf. Every basket is made with love, it’s personal for me and I’m very passionate about it.”
Custom basket orders require one-week notice. To order a custom gift basket, call or text 925-503-7071, or visit https://bit.ly/3kG9Ve9.
