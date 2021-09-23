Brentwood business owners honor fallen Marine at event

BrieAnna Marcel, owner of Speakeasy Baking Co., and Shelly Tweedy, owner of the Craft Room in Brentwood, joined forces to host a community memorial card-making event Sept. 15 in honor of a fallen soldier.
Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was a Sacramento resident who was helping with the evacuation of thousands out of Afghanistan when she was killed in a bombing at the Kabul Airport.
After being asked to make food for Gee’s memorial, Marcel took it a step further. With Tweedy’s help, they organized and hosted a community event to provide emotional support to the Gold Star family of Sgt. Gee. In this event, hundreds of cards would be handmade by multiple families, each one expressing support or thanks to Gee and her family.
“We are a very patriotic family,” Marcel said. “My brother-in-law is a Wounded Warrior, and I just remember having that looming feeling of ‘Is he going to be okay?’”
Marcel constantly emphasized the importance of community support for both soldiers and the families of soldiers, as she cited her personal connections with the military.
“It is kind of a combination: a thank-you to Nicole as well as condolences to the Gold Star family,” Marcel said about the nature and importance of the event. “She is leaving behind a husband and her family as well. We are a sister county but we are there and we support her and we thank her for her service.”
Themes of community connection and unification were held high throughout the event as adults and children created cards decorated in red, white and blue.
Tweedy seemed to mirror this sentiment, citing the importance of the bonds between members of the community. The business owner described the memorial card event as, “a great way to get the community together.”
